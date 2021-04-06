Sergio Busquets will go down in history as one of football's greatest ever defensive midfielders when he retires.

Busquets made his debut for Barcelona in 2008 at the age of 20. He would quickly become a key player for the Catalan giants.

Fast forward to the present day and Busquets has played 644 times for the club.

The 32-year-old doesn't contribute too much in the way of goals. He's only scored 17 times for the club and doesn't record many assists.

But anyone that has played against him knows how incredible he is.

Busquets, valued at £9m by Transfermarkt, has impeccable technical ability. He can do pretty much whatever he wants with the ball.

He's not quick at all but he's incredibly calm and is often a step ahead of his opponents.

All those traits combined mean he has embarrassed many of his opponents in the past.

Many have dared to try and tackle Busquets over the years only to be left with egg on their face.

A video has now emerged showing Busquets being almost impossible to tackle.

The video, posted on Twitter by @FootyThreads_, has gone viral, having attracted over 5k retweets and 26k 'likes'.

It's a joy to watch and you can view it below:

What a player. The video has gone down very well with football fans and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Still not convinced about how good Busquets is? Just have a look at what Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard said about him a few years ago.

“Having played against him, in the end you stop pressing him because it’s just so frustrating,” Gerrard said of Busquets in 2018. “You can’t get near him, you can’t get the ball off him, you can’t get close.

“He’s an absolute nightmare to play against.”

Now 32, Busquets has a few years left at the top of world football. It'll be a while until we see a defensive midfielder better than him in his prime.

