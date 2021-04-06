Celtic transfers: Odsonne Edouard will look to leave regardless of Eddie Howe

Celtic star Odsonne Edouard has told the club's board that he wants to leave Parkhead this summer no matter what happens on the managerial front, according to Football Insider.

Couldn't Eddie Howe change that?

According to the report, even the potentially high-profile appointment of Eddie Howe is unlikely to change Edouard's mind after he made his demands clear to those at the top of the club.

They also claim that the striker has 'Premier League' ambitions after interest from south of the border over the course of his time with the Scottish giants.

How much would he cost?

GIVEMESPORT have previously exclusively revealed that Celtic would be looking for £20m were they to sell the Frenchman this summer and, while Leicester City are keen, the Premier League side would only be willing to initially bid £15m for him.

Should he be sold?

Given Edouard's contract expires in the summer of 2022, selling him this summer represents the last genuine chance of making a substantial profit on the player.

Next January, he will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs and arrange a free transfer in the following summer and, considering the previous interest, potential suitors may find that so much more appealing.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

Indeed, with the player seemingly making up his mind, there doesn't appear to be much point in keeping him at the club.

With the potential appointment of Howe likely to bring a new wave of optimism to the club after a miserable defence of their title given his work at Bournemouth, keeping an unhappy player doesn't seem conducive to building a new era at Celtic.

Who have Celtic been linked with?

GIVEMESPORT have been told that the likes of Siriki Dembele, Declan Gallagher and Kwadwo Baah are all targets this summer though it's unclear as to whether or not the arrival of a manager as high profile as Howe would change that.

News Now - Sport News