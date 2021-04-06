Derby County: Rams eyeing summer move for 25-year-old forward

Derby County will be looking to get back on track in the Championship this weekend when they face Norwich City at Pride Park.

The Rams were unable to build upon their recent victory over Luton Town as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Reading on Monday.

As a result of this setback, Derby missed out on the chance of extending the gap between them and the relegation zone to 11 points.

Now set to face a Norwich outfit who are steamrolling their way back to the Premier League this season, the Rams could be in for a long afternoon on Saturday if they fail to produce their very best.

Although manager Wayne Rooney will be focusing primarily on keeping the Rams in the second-tier over the coming weeks, he may already be looking at ways to improve his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun, Derby are weighing up a potential swoop for Accrington Stanley Striker Dion Charles.

The 25-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, is understood to be valued at £1.5m by this club.

As well as providing three assists for his team-mates during the current campaign, Charles has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Accrington.

The forward's impressive form in League One resulted in him being called up by Northern Ireland for their clashes with the United States and Bulgaria last month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup for Derby if they are able to secure the services of Charles this summer.

When you consider that the Rams have only managed to score 30 goals in 40 Championship games, it is clear that they need to improve their attacking options during the upcoming transfer window.

Having netted 17 of his 18 goals this season in League One, Charles has illustrated that he clearly has the talent required to play at a higher level.

With Martyn Waghorn and Colin Kazim-Richards both struggling for consistency since the turn of the year, the arrival of a forward who has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.93 may force this duo to step up their performance levels.

However, if the Rams are considering making a move for Charles, they will need to act quickly in order to avoid missing out on his signature to either Huddersfield or Cardiff.

