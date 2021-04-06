If you were to tell a Leicester City fan in 2008 that just over a decade later their side would be challenging for a place in the Champions League, they would have been extremely confused.

Having seen their side suffer relegation to the third-tier of English football during this particular campaign, Foxes fans must have wondered if they would ever return to the top-flight.

However, an astronomical rise in recent years eventually culminated in arguably the biggest shock in top-flight history as Leicester won the Premier League in 2016 wearing their iconic blue strip.

Since this triumph, the Foxes have opted to experiment when it comes to designing their jerseys.

Whilst this season's third-kit has been beautifully crafted, their 2018/19 away offering was particularly mundane due to it's overreliance on two different shades of grey.

With Leicester on course to return to the Champions League this season, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to produce a kit to match this achievement.

Ahead of the Foxes' clash with West Ham United this weekend, we have decided to create a quiz dedicated to some of the club's historic shirts.

Will you be able to prove that you are the ultimate Leicester fan by matching all 15 kits with the season that they were worn in?

Have a go below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

1 of 15 In which season did Leicester wear this kit? 2017/18 2014/15 2019/20 2009/10

