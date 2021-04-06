Tottenham transfers: Jose Mourinho plots Milan Skriniar swoop

Tottenham are likely to try and make the most of Inter Milan's financial problems, with Jose Mourinho personally spearheading their attempts to sign Milan Skriniar this summer, according to Football Insider.

What are the financial problems at Inter?

Despite leading the way in Serie A this season, the Nerazzurri are in a period of difficulty. Indeed, the Financial Times reported in February that the club's Suning owners had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate investment from more firms after they were hit with mounting debt problems, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and pressure from back in China.

As a result, the Football Insider report claims that finances are stretched at the San Siro and that could open the door to offers this summer.

How much would Skriniar cost?

They also claim that any suggestion the 26-year-old could set Tottenham back around £60m is wide of the mark. Indeed, a deal of around £25m was thought to have almost been agreed in January after talks between the two clubs both last summer and at the start of 2021.

Would he be an improvement?

According to FBREF data, the Slovakian international has outperformed most of Tottenham's current central defenders in some key metrics.

Compared to Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld, Skriniar averages the highest number of successful defensive pressures per game (2.88) and also makes the most interceptions (0.83) out of the four.

That would suggest he's more adept at winning the ball back on the front foot and the fact he makes the most passes while under pressure per game of the players mentioned (4.88) would indicate he's capable of dealing with any opponents harrying him better than Mourinho's current options.

Given the manner of Sanchez's mistake against Newcastle, as well as the fact Mourinho reportedly allowed him the ball while an Ajax player against his Manchester United side in the 2017 Europa League final as he didn't rate his technical quality as high enough to hurt him, perhaps turning to a man who can play his way out of trouble could improve his defensive ranks.

Does this mean Mourinho is staying?

While previous reports have claimed the Spurs boss is under pressure at Tottenham after watching his side crash out of the Europa League, the fact that he is said to be ready to spearhead a high-profile transfer chase would at least suggest he's planning for next season in the job.

Indeed, Levy has been said to want to give the Portuguese time to make a success of things and, given the money it would reportedly cost to sack him, perhaps affording him the chance to strengthen in central defence is an easier way to go for now.

