Journalist confirms Man United player will leave Old Trafford this summer

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has confirmed that goalkeeper Joel Pereira is set to leave Manchester United in the summer.

What did Schira say?

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Schira took to Twitter to give the latest update on Pereira's future.

He tweeted: "Joel Pereira will leave Manchester United at the end of the season. The GK expires his contract in June and he will be a free agent."

Has Pereira ever played for United?

Indeed he has, but only on three occasions. In fact, the three appearances have all come in different competitions.

He has featured in the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup for United. He was handed his league debut for the Red Devils on the final day of the 2016/17 season, and managed to keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Where is Pereira currently playing?

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Championship club Huddersfield. He has also previously had loan spells in Portugal, Belgium and Scotland.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has only played once for the Terriers this season, and conceded four goals as the side lost 4-3 to Stoke back in November.

Is a goalkeeping exodus on the cards at Old Trafford?

Pereira is just the latest goalkeeper who looks set to depart Manchester this summer.

Sergio Romero and Lee Grant's contracts also expire in June, and it appears unlikely that the pair will be offered new deals.

Meanwhile, David de Gea has been linked with a move away in recent days after seemingly losing his status as the side's first-choice goalkeeper to Dean Henderson over the past month.

Could goalkeepers arrive at United this summer?

It seems that way if de Gea, Romero, Grant and Pereira are all shown the exit door.

This would mean that the club would be left with Henderson and Nathan Bishop as their two goalkeeping options. Bishop is yet to make a senior appearance for the team.

United have reportedly been monitoring Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, suggesting that a move from him is not out of the question.

However, it seems that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to go with Henderson between the sticks moving into next season, indicating that United may be in the market for a cheaper second-choice goalkeeper this summer rather than going for Oblak.

