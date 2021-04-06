Real Madrid were dominant against Liverpool in the opening stages of their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie on Tuesday evening.

After having the majority of the ball, they finally took the lead in the 27th minute through Vinicius Junior.

And the goal came after a moment of magic from Toni Kroos.

The elegant German midfielder picked up the ball inside his own half, looked up, and then fired an incredible ball over the top to Vinicius.

The Brazilian produced a fantastic touch before coolly finishing past Alisson Becker.

Watch the goal below:

That is just majestic from Kroos. And how about that touch and finish from Vinicius, too?!

It was a goal that Real Madrid thoroughly deserved.

And they got their second shortly after when Marco Asensio capitalised on a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There were no further goals going into half-time and Real Madrid were well worth their two-goal lead at the break.

Liverpool were better after the restart and managed to halve the deficit through Mohamed Salah.

But Vinicius Jr would net his second with 25 minutes remaining to restore Real Madrid's two goal advantage.

Luka Modric found the Vinicius Jr in the box and the 20-year-old managed to squeeze his effort past Alisson to mark his first career brace for Madrid.

