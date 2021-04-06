Tottenham news: Sympathy for Jose Mourinho after transfer setback

There is likely to be sympathy for the situation Jose Mourinho has found himself in from within Tottenham Hotspur according to The Daily Mail.

Why?

The report suggests that, while he is under increased pressure after watching his side fail to capitalise on Chelsea's slip up in their attempts to finish in the top four, Daniel Levy wants to give his manager every chance of making his stay a success.

To that end, the fact he wasn't able to strengthen the defensive ranks as he wanted to due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could help reserve judgement at the moment, even despite the apparent pressure.

Should there be?

Mourinho's comments after the draw with Newcastle United in regards to him remaining the same coach but having different players at his disposal when asked as to why his side have struggled to maintain leads have sparked debate.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Guardian's Football Weekly Podcast, journalists such as Philippe Auclair and Lars Sivertsen alluded to the idea of his retort being the latest of his excuses, while Dominic Fifield of The Athletic referred to Spurs' current malaise under the Portuguese as a 'tiresome script'.

However, the fact is, the two of the three defenders Mourinho managed to bring during the delayed summer transfer window have proven productive.

Football.london praised Joe Rodon for his recent outing at St. James' Park, suggesting the Welsh international had made a 'real case' for a regular starting berth while Jamie Redknapp described Sergio Reguilon as 'as good a left back as I’ve seen in a long time'.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had been hailed as their signing of the season by Rio Ferdinand earlier in the campaign, so there has been some success.

With that in mind, perhaps affording him the chance to sign a high-profile central defender this summer and try to continue some of that transfer success would give a fairer reflection on what it is he can do with the squad, particularly given the scale of finance involved when it comes to sacking him.

Who has been linked?

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar has recently been linked with Mourinho said to be taking personal charge of that attempted raid, suggesting he's planning for next season despite the apparent pressure.

Elsewhere, Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton is another to have been touted as a potential target.

