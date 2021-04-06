David de Gea's future at Manchester United is becoming increasingly doubtful amid Dean Henderson's rise to first-team prominence.

There was a time when De Gea was the most indispensable player on United's books.

He was in the conversation to be regarded as the world's best goalkeeper just a few seasons ago, but he has endured a surprising fall from grace a la Joe Hart.

With his £375k-per-week wages hardly representing a fair reflection on his importance to the club, it's no surprise to learn that United are actively trying to find a buyer.

What's the latest on De Gea's future?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, De Gea's representatives are offering his services to Europe's elite clubs ahead of a summer departure.

The Spain international is ready to leave United and those close to the stopper are looking for a buyer.

Given the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, his astronomical salary could prove problematic for any potential suitor, while United are expected to seek a fee in the region of £50m.

The 30-year-old has more than two years left to run on a contract which expires in June 2023, so the Red Devils are in a relatively strong position despite his steady decline.

De Gea's demise

The prospect of selling De Gea was almost unthinkable back in 2017.

His stock was at its peak and he was even labelled as the very best stopper in world football.

Interest in his signature was rife and it has been reported that he came agonisingly close to signing for Real Madrid in 2015, but he's no longer the coveted talent he once was.

A series of mistakes and a reduction in the number of mind-boggling acrobatic saves that used to underpin his game have collectively damaged his reputation and now threaten his status as United's number one.

The rise of Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is well placed to capitalise on De Gea's struggle following an impressive opening to life in the Premier League.

The England international was a revelation during his two-year stint on loan at Sheffield United and has since impressed across 20 appearances in all-competitions for United during the 2020/21 season.

At 24 years of age Henderson still has plenty to prove, but he's kept three clean sheets in United's four most recent outings to stake a stark claim for the number one jersey.

Now that United have effectively unearthed an in-house replacement for De Gea, the sale of their top earner makes both financial and footballing sense for Ed Woodward and the club's decision makers.

