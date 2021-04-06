Man City news: Eric Garcia in advanced talks with Barcelona

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is in advanced talks with Barcelona according to ESPN.

What is Garcia's contract situation?

The Spaniard sees his deal run out at the end of the season and he has previously rejected the chance to extend his stay at the Etihad.

SpotRac claim the 20-year-old is earning £14.4k-per-week and, while he has made ten appearances across all competitions this season, it seems like a return to the city in which he was born is on the cards.

What has Pep Guardiola said about him?

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News back in March, manager Pep Guardiola referred to the Spanish international as a 'son'.

"Eric Garcia is like a son. He was a guy last season that after lockdown was our best central defender. He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League," he said.

"He's going to play in Barcelona and that is not an average player - he is a top player. He was not selected in the last two games and it broke my heart.

"That is why it is difficult for all the managers when you have a squad. You cannot imagine what it means."

Will he be missed?

As highly as Guardiola appears to rate Garcia, it's hard to suggest that City will miss a man who hasn't started a Premier League game since October.

Indeed, with John Stones and Ruben Dias helping form the highest defence in the division this season and the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake able to cover, City are well-stocked in those particular berths.

How far along is the deal?

According to the report, Barcelona are finalising the terms of agreement with the player's agent with a deal seemingly close.

After a successful spell with City after leaving the Camp Nou in 2017, an emotional return certainly looks likely.

