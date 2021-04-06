Liverpool were in good spirits going into their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Reds have been in poor form in recent months but they produced a superb display to beat Arsenal 3-0 last weekend.

But they were unable to replicate that performance against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Real Madrid took the lead after 27 minutes through Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian youngster ran on to a brilliant long ball from Toni Kroos and coolly finished past Alisson.

Los Blancos doubled their lead 10 minutes later through Marco Asensio.

Jurgen Klopp would no doubt have given his side some stern words at half-time and they were better after the break.

The Reds got themselves back into the game when Mohamed Salah halved the deficit five minutes after the restart.

But Vinicius Jr would grab his second goal of the evening with 25 minutes to re-extend the home side's lead.

Vinicius was given far too much space in the box and he punished the Reds.

Georginio Wijnaldum's actions before the goal were just bizarre.

The Dutchman was positioned on the edge of the box with Karim Benzema battling Andy Robertson by the sidelines.

And, for whatever reason, he stood absolutely still for around five seconds.

He decided to move when Luka Modric picked up the ball inside the box but he could do nothing as Vinicius found the net.

Watch his actions before the goal below:

What is he doing?!

Granted, he could probably not have done anything to prevent the goal, but it's still bizarre to see him showing no movement at all.

There were no further goals and the Dutchman spoke to the media after the game.

“It was difficult," he told BT Sport, per Liverpool Echo. "I think because we played against a good side and the way we did it in the first-half was not good.

"When we recovered the ball, we lost it too quickly with simple passes. We lost the ball too easily and for two moments, we weren’t concentrating enough and they scored.

"What we said for the second-half was that we needed to play our football, don’t lose the ball too easily and we need to concentrate more.

"It gives us confidence, of course. We hoped for a better result but we know we have to hang on to the good things and that’s the away goal. We have to make sure we score two and don’t concede a goal."

