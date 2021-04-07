Erling Braut Haaland must have felt like he was on audition during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

The Norweigan starlet, who has stunningly amassed 49 goals in just 50 appearances in Germany, has been thrust into the shop window for Europe's biggest clubs to admire over the last few days.

And with Mino Raiola reportedly wafting around mega-money demands in the face of juggernauts like Barcelona and Real Madrid, it feels as though an almighty race for Haaland is about to ensue.

Haaland linked to Man City

However, while we'll have to wait until the summer when it comes to Haaland's next move, there are already murmurs that the Etihad Stadium could be the best place for the 20-year-old to call home.

As well as having links to the club through his father, Alf-Inge, the Dortmund striker appears to be a natural replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero and City aren't exactly short of financial brawn.

And with Haaland conveniently having drawn the Citizens in the Champions League last eight, the stage was set for a bizarre 'try before you buy' scenario depending on which reports you believe.

Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

In the end, Pep Guardiola's men had the last laugh during a topsy-turvy encounter, securing a 2-1 win courtesy of Phil Foden's late winner after Marco Reus neutralised Kevin De Bruyne's opener.

Haaland was unable to carve out a goal of his own, looking isolated for great swathes of the game, though did come close to converting a one-on-one after outmuscling Ruben Dias.

Nevertheless, Haaland's performance was still worthy of a signature after the final whistle, but not in the way you'd expect as one of the Champions League assistant referees stopped him in the tunnel.

Haaland approach by linesman

In a surreal moment that, for my money, showed bizarre unprofessionalism, the official asked Haaland for his signature and watched in delight as the Dortmund forward duly obliged.

It's undoubtedly a strange moment, particularly on a night where the officials were so roundly criticised for ruling out a Dortmund goal and the BT Sport line-up were certainly perturbed.

But be sure to make your own mind up by checking out the footage down below:

Now, look, at the end of the day, an assistant referee asking for a player's signature doesn't mean that the modern game is going to hell in a handcart. It is, ultimately, harmless.

Was it unprofessional?

But let's zoom out for a second and just appreciate how jarring it is that a Champions League official would actively be seeking down one of the players they've just officiated for a little keepsake.

It's not for no reason that media are banned from similar behaviour in mixed zones and let's face it, officials are even closer to the action, so UEFA won't be watching the footage back with glee.

Besides, it's not as though the game truly ends with the final whistle because players and staff can still be cautioned or dismissed, so at what point does the match no longer become live?

Who knows, maybe I'm splitting hairs at this point, but the fact of the matter is that I'm not alone in thinking the scenes in the Etihad tunnel were at the very least bewildering.

