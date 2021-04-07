Toni Kroos was playing football from a different planet on Tuesday night.

The German midfielder was at the heart of everything that was right about Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

And that's pretty incredible when you think about it because although Kroos is still only 31 years old, it feels as though he's been dominating European midfields for the best part of, well, forever.

Kroos shines in the Champions League

However, the gung-ho ball of energy that we saw shooting from here, there and everywhere at Bayern Munich has evolved into one of the most methodical and calculated creators with Real.

So, while his performance against the Premier League champions might not have been littered with roulettes or 30-yard screamers, it didn't make it any less of a masterclass.

In fact, Kroos' 10/10 display was set in motion from the moment that Real Madrid asserted their authority on the game, providing the mother of all assists for Vinicius Junior to open the scoring.

Kroos' superb Liverpool display

Yes, the Brazilian winger still needed to produce a stunning first touch and finish, but it was Kroos' astonishing vision and accuracy that carved open Liverpool like a Christmas turkey.

However, the World Cup winner wasn't finished there because it was another dazzling ball over the top that forced an error from Trent Alexander-Arnold for Marco Asensio to put Real 2-0 up.

And from the first whistle to the last, Kroos was distributing world-class passes on such a regular basis that you'd be forgiven for thinking that he had Liverpool dancing on his puppet strings.

Kroos' stunning highlights

Big statements, I know, but ones that are completely justified by Kroos' individual highlights at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, which have been stitched together by Twitter user @HMDComps.

For the footballing hipsters and purists out there, you're going to be in for one hell of a ride but truth be told, anyone who loves the beautiful game won't be able to resist clapping Kroos along the way.

So, be sure to check out what all the fuss is about by seeing Kroos in full flow down below:

Imagine being that good at football.

Kroos could inspire Real to glory

I honestly think you could lock me in a basement for the next 10 years with nothing but a football and hours of footage showing Kroos passes on repeat and I still wouldn't be able to replicate a single one of those diagonal balls.

It's easy to forget that Kroos is still living and breathing the peak years of his career and if Real stand any chance of regaining their Champions League title, then his role will be absolutely critical.

Besides, for all of Real's faults, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Kroos would prop up their midfield into the sort of footballing machine that will bulldoze any team you put before them.

Don't get me wrong, Los Blancos still have to negate the second leg at Anfield before anything else, but even the craziest comeback wouldn't dislodge Kroos' masterpiece from the gallery of greatness.

News Now - Sport News