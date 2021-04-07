Everton chasing Championship attacker with 19 goals this season

Everton are eyeing up a move for Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Armstrong?

It is understood that Everton sent scouts to watch Armstrong play against Bournemouth on Easter Monday.

It seems that the Toffees are in the market for a new striker, with Josh King reportedly unlikely to receive a new deal to stay beyond the summer.

How much is Armstrong worth and when does his contract expire?

Back in February, it was revealed that Blackburn would demand £25m in order to allow Armstrong to leave.

It appears that Rovers may be taking this stance after seeing Ollie Watkins move from Brentford to Aston Villa last summer for £27.72m, suggesting that Championship strikers can bring in big money.

Everton may fancy their chances of negotiating a better deal than this, though, given that Armstrong only has one year left on his contract at Ewood Park.

What are Armstrong's stats this season?

The 24-year-old has been in inspired form this season, despite Blackburn languishing in the bottom half of the table.

As per WhoScored, Armstrong has recorded 22 goal contributions in the second tier in 2020/21 - putting him eight clear of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Armstrong has also completed 40 successful dribbles and made 30 key passes. Both these numbers would see him ranked inside the top three at Everton this term.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Armstrong?

Speaking back in November, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray outlined how Armstrong's qualities make him a dangerous proposition, particularly on the counter-attack.

As quoted by FourFourTwo, he said: “Adam does (make a difference) as he has done all season. I think Adam has matured and he’s only 23.

“He’s a boy really, but his explosive pace at the top end of the pitch allows you to play both ways, to not be overly concerned if you’re pinned back around the edge of your box because one pass releases pressure to someone like (Harvey) Elliott to play the pass that he can hit just leaving it in the space for the speed and dynamic movement of Armstrong – it’s a devastating effect for the team."

Will Armstrong be the latest Championship striker to flourish in the Premier League?

A trend has emerged in recent seasons of Championship attackers stepping up to the top-flight and making their mark.

In the 2019/20 Premier League season, Tammy Abraham and Neal Maupay found the net on 15 and 10 occasions respectively, having previously had strong campaigns in the division below.

This year, it has been Patrick Bamford and Watkins who have shone. Bamford has scored 14 Premier League goals in 2020/21, and Watkins is not far behind on 11.

The Villa forward was rewarded for his efforts by receiving a maiden international call-up for England last month. He took full advantage of his opportunity, scoring on his debut against San Marino.

Now it could be the turn of Armstrong. The Blackburn man looks set to have a similar price-tag to Watkins and has produced similar numbers in the Championship - the Villa star ended last term with 26 league goals for Brentford, while Armstrong is on 19 with a portion of the campaign still to go.

It seems the gap between scoring for fun in the Championship and the Premier League isn't as great as it once was, and in Armstrong Everton could end up with Goodison's own version of Watkins' rapid rise to the upper echelons of the top flight's scoring charts.

