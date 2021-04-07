There is no doubt that Kevin Owens is one of the top stars in WWE.

He put a marker down during his main roster in 2015 (after a very successful spell in NXT) by feuding with John Cena.

'The Prizefighter' even won their first PPV match at Elimination Chamber, before going on to win the Intercontinental Championship, Universal Title and the United States Championship within three years.

Owens has been in some massive storylines, has won a lot of gold and still has plenty more to give at the highest level.

In fact, his WrestleMania 37 bout with Sami Zayn has potential to steal the show on Sunday night.

While he's an incredible performer in the ring, it seems Owens wasn't always great outside of it.

According to Arn Anderson - former WWE producer - KO was often a 'pain in the a**' to work with from an agent's point of view.

"There were a lot of times, I told Kevin this, he was a pain in the a** arguing over trivial things," Anderson said on a recent episode of ARN.

"They really didn’t matter. It would be a long, drawn-out decision, he and I have had this talk before, I hope he’s doing better.

"It was just, as a producer, you had guys that you saw your name written down beside and you went 'This is going to be a piece of cake today' or 'Man, I’m in for a long day'."

Anderson did also say that he hoped KO has 'gotten better' in WWE and mentioned that his main roster debut was potentially mishandled - and he should have been a face character from the get-go.

"I’m hoping it’s gotten better, I think Kevin Owens, when he first got [to WWE] should’ve been used right out of the get-go as a baby face.

"Forget about the fact that he doesn’t have a world-class body, once I saw that first night he wrestled John Cena, man [the fans] were soundly behind the guy."

While Owens may have been tough to work with at the start, it's clear he commands the respect of his colleagues in WWE.

