Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea according to reports.

Last week Aguero announced that he will be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Argentina international, but the prolific striker could move to Stamford Bridge in order to climb the Premier League's all-time goal scoring charts.

Aguero's desire to join Chelsea

According to a report published by the London Evening Standard on Tuesday, Aguero's ambition to topple records in England's top flight has given Chelsea a boost in their bid to snap up the soon-to-be free agent.

The Blues are aiming to bolster their attacking options and are also eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

Potential moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all appeal to Aguero as he weighs up his next move, but sources close to the player have suggested that his motivation to climb the charts could tempt him to stay in England.

Sources claim Chelsea are "at the table" in the race for Aguero, but the fact foreign clubs are already able to open negotiations puts Thomas Tuchel and Marina Granovskaia at a slight disadvantage.

Can Aguero break Alan Shearer's record?

Aguero is currently the fourth-highest scorer in Premier League history and the highest scoring foreigner ahead of Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie.

Wayne Rooney is in second place 208 goals, which is only 27 more than Aguero's return of 181 in 272 games.

The former Atletico Madrid forward is 32 years old and has endured a tepid campaign at City this season due to a combination of injury problems and Pep Guardiola's selection policy.

However, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski have redefined expectations of what the top players are capable of.

Players' peak years are extending well into their thirties and Aguero has both the world-class ability and professionalism to match the level set by the aforementioned roster of players.

Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals is almost certainly a bridge too far, but Aguero stands an excellent chance of moving above Rooney if he moves to Chelsea next season.

A reverse Frank Lampard

A Chelsea deal for Aguero - who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt - would represent a turning of the tables almost seven years after Frank Lampard's move to Manchester City in August 2014.

Not only did Lampard play 38 times for City in a one-year loan spell, he scored his first of eight goals for the club against Chelsea to clinch a 1-1 draw in an early-season clash of titans.

The key difference is that Lampard arrived at the Etihad Stadium on loan via New York City rather than transferring straight from Stamford Bridge, but it was a move that still shocked plenty of fans given how synonymous the potent midfielder had become with Chelsea.

The same can be said for Aguero's unbreakable association with City following his ground-breaking ten-year stint, and it would certainly sting the club's supporters to see their cherished all-time record scorer playing for a direct Premier League title rival.

It's shaping up to be an intriguing transfer battle as speculation continues to grow over Aguero's future.

