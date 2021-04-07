There has been a lot of talk about Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last week or so

Gareth Southgate shocked everyone by leaving him out of England’s three World Cup qualifiers, just months before Euro 2020.

The Three Lions have an embarrassment of riches in the right-back position and it could be the Liverpool defender who misses out.

How can you possibly leave out a full-back who has Champions League and Premier League winners’ medals and is valued at £90m?

Well, it was a heated discussion that Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had on Monday Night Football.

“I’m saying to myself, who are England going to be playing? Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal,” Neville said.

“Who is [Alexander-Arnold] going to be playing against? [Eden] Hazard, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Leroy] Sane, [Diogo] Jota, [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“Who do they want to play against? James, Walker or Trent? They’ll say, ’I’ll let Trent go forward, he’ll leave space in behind me. I’ll have Trent.’

“I think the reason he won’t take him is because he’s there to win a tournament – he will trust the players like Walker, Trippier in a back three or with a wing-back, maybe James because he has more power and strength to handle an Mbappe or Ronaldo.

“I don’t think he will take him.”

Carragher chipped in with “If you pick Kieran Trippier ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, that’s embarrassing.”

On Tuesday night, it wasn’t Hazard, Mbappe, Sane or Ronaldo, Alexander-Arnold was up against but Vinicius Junior - and it didn’t go well.

Liverpool lost 3-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and Alexander-Arnold had a night to forget.

Critics will say he was at fault for all three goals - especially the second as he headed the ball directly into the path of Marco Asensio.

His direct opponent, Vinicius, scored twice on the night to leave Liverpool’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

And a video of how tough his 90 minutes in Spain really were is being shared on social media. It makes for pretty grim viewing for Liverpool fans:

Despite his tough evening, it’s worth remembering that just a few days ago, Alexander-Arnold produced a brilliant display as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-0.

After that performance, manager Jurgen Klopp insisted his player is still world-class.

"[Trent was] outstanding. When you play a game like Trent played tonight, when you are fully in the game, just focusing on the important things in the game, then he can do these kind of things. Tonight he had an exceptionally good game," Klopp said.

"But I know the player better than anybody else, any other coach, and I can say that he is a world class player, and not only offensively.

"Does he perform always world class? No. I don't know a player who is doing that, but it is his potential."

Well, he certainly wasn’t world-class against Real Madrid…

