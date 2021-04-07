Ben Askren's teammate Maycee Barber is set to face Miranda Maverick in a battle of flyweight prospects.

GIVEMESPORT has confirmed the 12th and 14th-ranked 125-pounders will meet at a UFC Fight Night on July 24, following an initial report from ESPN.

Fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Barber (8-2), burst onto the scene in 2018, reeling off stoppage victories over Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich and Gillian Robertson in her first three fights with the promotion.

Widely regarded as one of the most promising young prospects on the UFC roster in recent years, the 22-year-old American fighter has fallen on hard times recently.

Barber is a solid 3-2 in the UFC, but has suffered back-to-back defeats to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso. She will now be looking to get back on track after a shaky 18 months.

Maverick (9-2), meanwhile, has quietly gone about her business since making her debut on the undercard of UFC 254 in October of last year. Her last loss was to DeAnna Bennett, before she joined the UFC, in February 2019.

The 23-year-old mixed martial artist last fought in March, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Gillian Robertson.

Like her upcoming opponent, Maverick is viewed as a future star in the making, but has yet to taste defeat during her time with the UFC - winning both of her past two bouts so far with the promotion.

The fact that the two prospects have been paired up is particularly interesting, as UFC president Dana White has previously said Barber still has a bright future despite suffering inopportune losses to Modafferi and Grasso.

Losing to the highly-touted Maverick could put a significant dent in her hopes of challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight belt.

News Now - Sport News