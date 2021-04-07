Liverpool were desperately unlucky not to win the Premier League title in 2013/14.

It's no secret that the Reds almost swaggered their way to the unlikeliest of championship-winning years with Brendan Rodgers' free-scoring attacking papering over the cracks of a leaky defence.

However, as we all know, Liverpool simply weren't destined for glory with Steven Gerrard's infamous slip and the 3-0 collapse at Crystal Palace paving the way for Manchester City to snatch the prize.

2013/14 title race

But something that isn't remembered about that topsy-turvy season so often is that Arsenal were actually in control of the Premier League title race as deep into the campaign as February.

It's crazy to think that the Gunners only scraped into the Champions League places in fourth place despite having a genuine shot at winning their fourth English league title under Arsene Wenger.

But alas, the wheels started to fall off for Arsenal when they made the trip to Anfield on February 8, suffering a cataclysmic 5-1 defeat that saw them spiral out of the title race completely.

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

In fact, such was the devastating nature of Liverpool's sweeping performance that their London opponents were subjected to a crushing 6-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea just a few weeks later.

However, park that thought because we're honing in on the Anfield thriller for now and that's because Rodgers himself gave a masterclass on Liverpool's superb less than four years later.

During a fascinating interview with The Coaches' Voice, the then Celtic manager sat down with a tactics board to provide insight into a Liverpool victory that almost ended their wait for league glory.

Rodgers' tactical masterclass

From exploiting Per Mertesacker's lack of pace to smothering Mesut Ozil in midfield, Rodgers pulled out all the stops to ensure that Wenger's entertaining table-toppers would come unstuck at Anfield.

But don't just take our word for it because you can listen to the man himself - who's currently pulling the strings at Leicester City - talking through the tactics in the full video down below. Enjoy.

If there's a more underrated manager in world football, then we haven't seen them.

Don't underestimate Rodgers

Yes, Rodgers' Liverpool tenure fizzled out latterly and yes, some of his transfers were seriously questionable, but make no mistake that the job he did on Merseyside was nothing short of superb.

It's frankly staggering that Rodgers was able to resuscitate a team that floundered under Roy Hodgson and Sir Kenny Dalglish and make them into title challengers in just two seasons.

And while he might have had a world-beating Luis Suarez to thank in great swathes, you'd be silly not to accept that Rodgers' tactics didn't play a massive role in Liverpool's near-miss that year.

Besides, if you disagree, then watch back Rodgers' masterclass in thumping the Premier League leaders at the time 5-1 and try telling me otherwise.

News Now - Sport News