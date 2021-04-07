Cesaro is preparing for his first singles match at WrestleMania.

It's hard to believe that 'The Swiss Cyborg' has been on the main roster for nine years and is yet to have a true 'Mania moment.

But that could all change on Saturday night when he clashes with Seth Rollins on 'The Grandest Stage of them All'.

It's not out of the question to suggest that Cesaro could build some serious momentum with a victory over 'The Messiah' at WrestleMania - and finally get a deserved main-event push.

While he's been a fan favourite for a long, long time, the Swiss star has had his fair share of doubters since arriving in WWE.

One of them, in fact, was Vince McMahon. During an appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions podcast back in 2015, he mentioned that he didn't see Cesaro as a 'big draw'.

Ahead of his first singles appearance at WrestleMania, 'The Swiss Superman' has responded to those comments.

"Well, that’s the thing. People are like, 'Oh, you had momentum before, and then it flounders.' It gets harder and harder to build momentum," he said on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast.

"But I also think I’ve been good at building momentum out of nowhere, like on Talking Smack.

"I always have to prove to somebody – even if it’s me – that I can do it. Like you said, the thing with Vince on the podcast, it’s like, yeah, of course, I’m still here.

"It’s been like seven years, and I’m still here. And I’m doing really well. That just speaks for itself.

"That’s one of those where I feel like actions speak louder than words because there are a lot of people that come out the next day and go public or on Twitter and be like, 'Well, I am this. I am that'."

Yep, it's fair to say Cesaro has proved his doubters - and perhaps Vince - wrong. He's still here, years after the boss suggested he 'wasn't a big draw' in WWE.

We're just waiting for that deserved main-event push now...

News Now - Sport News