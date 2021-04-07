Manchester City managed to defeat Dortmund 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash on Tuesday evening.

The Citizens took the lead after 19 minutes through Kevin De Bruyne.

Dortmund equalised with six minutes to go through Marco Reus, giving them a vital away goal in the process, but City were able to snatch the victory courtesy of Phil Foden's late strike.

Much of the talk in the build-up to the game is how City would cope with Dortmund's star striker, Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old has been incredible this season but he had a stern test against one of the world's best defenders, Ruben Dias.

And, to be fair to Dias, he managed to keep Haaland quiet for the vast majority of the game.

But there was one moment in the 90 minutes where the Norwegian striker got the better of his opponent.

Minutes into the second half, Haaland managed to make Dias look like a schoolboy.

The Portuguese defender had a head start over Haaland in a race for the ball, but the Dortmund man showed electric pace to close the gap.

Dias, valued at £63m by Transfermarkt, was then outmuscled by his opponent and sent flying.

Unfortunately for Haaland, he was unable to find what would have been the equaliser for his side.

But it was still an impressive piece of play from Haaland and you can watch it below.

He really is a beast. The fact that he's only 20 years old and treating one of the world's best defenders like that is frightening.

Haaland was unable to get on the scoresheet, but he did manage to make a telling contribution as he assisted Reus' goal.

With Dortmund a goal down going into the second leg in Germany next week, Haaland will need to be at his best if they are to go through.

