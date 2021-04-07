Eddie Hearn is almost always box office and that’s because he makes dream scenarios come true, the latest of which could be Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua and/or Dillian Whyte.

Ngannou has made no secret of his desire to go up against Tyson Fury, while also putting on record the fascination that he was with boxing. Of course, he was initially training to be a boxer before he fell into MMA.

However, Matchroom main man Hearn has given the matter a whole new twist, saying that Joshua versus Ngannou would represent a show like no other, as he said, as per World Boxing News: “AJ wants to be the best, but he also wants to do different things once he meets his goals.

“So a fight with Francis Ngannou isn’t impossible. Just like Katie Taylor vs. Cyborg or Nunes potentially.”

Hearn further had fans salivating, as he didn’t rule out a “double matchup” between Ngannou and Dillian Whyte either.

Ngannou vs Whyte

“I love Francis NGannou,” he said.

“We almost had a presser with Dillian Whyte and him, but the UFC shut that down after we taped it. We do have the footage, though.

I would love to see a double matchup with NGannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one out of it. Ditto for Taylor and Nunes.

If Hearn can make any of these two happen, that would be quite something, especially Joshua versus Ngannou. The Cameroonian recently claimed the heavyweight title at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic at the 52-second mark of the second round in Las Vegas.

Joshua, meanwhile, has been flying high himself, having retained his titles with a knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev. His big test, however, will be when he faces Tyson Fury later this year in all-British bout.

The two have already begun their training for the fight and it’s only a matter of time before the date, time and the venue is finalised.

News Now - Sport News