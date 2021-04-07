Holly Holm says she wants a rematch with Miesha Tate because 'I always like to avenge losses.'

Tate (18-7) choked out Holm (14-5) in the fifth round of their bantamweight title fight back in 2016, but "The Preacher's Daughter" has now rebuilt her career and re-established herself as one of the top contenders at 135-pounds.

But despite being in contention to earn a title shot against Amanda Nunes, Holm said she would like to run it back with Tate when asked by ESPN reporter Laura Sanko who she would like to face next if she could pick any opponent in the world.

Tate recently announced her comeback from retirement and is still scheduled to fight Marion Reneau on July 17, though the coronavirus may affect her plans.

Holm did, however, admit that she will not allow herself to be distracted in her quest to reclaim the belt.

She told ESPN, as relayed by MMA Junkie: “My plan is to compete for the belt, so if that fight ends up being on the way there, then absolutely.

"I always like to avenge losses no matter what, so yes, I would like to do that, but I think sometimes you can get so fixated on one fight that you’re not focused on whatever is coming your way."

Holm, who trains at Jackson Wink with Jon Jones and Claressa Shields, is coming off a convincing win over Irene Aldana on Fight Island in October of last year that improved her UFC record to 7-5.

The 39-year-old American fighter was recently forced to pull out of a potential title eliminator with Julianna Pena on May 8 due to a pre-existing medical condition.

She is expected to return to action in the coming months, though she has entertained the possibility of a rematch with Tate too, should she come through her matchup against Reneau.

"Whatever gets you to the belt, that’s my ultimate goal and it would be awesome if I could go through and do it all," she added. "Avenge my loss (to Tate), then go to the belt."

