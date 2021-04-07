Phil Foden was in stunning form on Tuesday night during Manchester City's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Pep Guardiola deployed the 20-year-old sensation on the left side of a front three ahead of Raheem Sterling and his direct style of wing play left Dortmund right-back Mateu Morey dumbfounded and bewildered throughout proceedings.

There doesn't appear to be any limit to Foden's imagination when the ball is at his feet, and he used his boundless appetite for direct dribbling, frightening pace and intelligent interplay to offer City their greatest attacking outlet on the night.

That Foden was selected to start instead of Sterling speaks volumes about how highly he is regarded by Guardiola right now.

No longer is Foden a boy wonder who needs to be nurtured with care. He is now a first-class talent who deserves to start every game, a vital player in a star-laden City squad.

His display in the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-finals was the perfect antidote for any lingering Foden sceptics.

Though the England international did miss one glorious chance to double City's advantage when the score was 1-0, he did eventually rectify that mistake by notching a 90th minute winner from close range following a sublime piece of play involving Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

But it was his overall display and unrelenting determination to make things happen down City's left that really caught the eye.

Foden was awarded the WhoScored Man of the Match award having completed three dribbles, one key pass, three tackles and three interceptions in what was a typically complete performance.

While speaking to the press after the game, City veteran midfielder Fernandinho suggested that he's the best young talent in English football right now, per Manchester Evening News.

"He might be one of the great prodigies we have, not just at Manchester City, but in English football. He’s already playing, but his future is bright. We can’t forget he’s only 20, playing for Man City, such a huge responsibility..."

Fans on social media also piled praise on the youngster, with one admirer describing him as the best English player since Paul Gascoigne.

It was a showing that merited gushing praise and naturally his best moments have been condensed into a two-minute highlight reel.

In a compilation that includes his pre-assist for Kevin De Bruyne's opener, a convincing finish to restore City's lead, plenty of slaloming runs and one immaculate slide tackle, Foden provides a captivating insight into the breadth of his footballing repertoire.

Following the full-time whistle, Foden was spotted on camera enjoying a chin wag with Erling Haaland near the centre circle.

Amid news regarding Sergio Aguero's summer departure and with rumours heavily linking City with a swoop for Haaland, the interaction between the two players certainly caught the attention of fans on social media.

Perhaps the young duo were just showing a touch of mutual appreciation for their respective talents on a night when both players were firmly under the spotlight.

Either way, there is no doubt that Foden and Haaland are destined to enjoy exceptional careers at the apex of European football.

