Real Madrid have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after defeating Liverpool 3-1 at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos dominated from start to finish and took the lead in the 27th minute through Vinicius Junior.

Marco Asensio would then give the home side a two-goal advantage going into half-time.

Mohamed Salah pulled one back five minutes after the restart, only for Vinicius to score again and give Real Madrid a convincing lead heading into the second leg at Anfield.

One man who would have enjoyed the result is Everton star, Richarlison.

Richarlison's Brazilian teammate, Vinicius Jr, was Man of the Match as Real Madrid overcame Everton's bitter rivals.

And Richarlison couldn't resist trolling Liverpool on Instagram following the result.

He posted an image of himself and Vinicius on his story accompanied by three eyes emojis.

Now, you could interpret that as Richarlison simply showing his support to an international teammate.

But he definitely used Vinicius' display to take a little dig at Liverpool.

Many football fans - not just Everton supporters - enjoyed his Instagram post and you can view some reaction below.

Richarlison has history when it comes to trolling Liverpool on social media.

Back in February, after Everton beat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, a Liverpool fan sarcastically thanked Richarlison on Twitter for not injuring any players.

@SHSin2020 wrote: "You did not give anybody a serious injury today... well done... progress."

Richarlison saw the tweet and just had to reply, writing back: "Apparently the only thing injured today is your broken heart".

Richarlison has been in great form again this campaign, scoring 12 times in 31 games in all competitions.

He has been a major reason why Everton are contending for a Champions League berth.

His form on the pitch - as well as his commitment to mocking Liverpool off it - is making him a real fan favourite among Everton supporters.

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News