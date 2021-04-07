Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

'The Big Red Machine' was arguably the Class of 2021's headliner and his esteemed career was celebrated inside The ThunderDome.

Molly Holly, Rob Van Dam, Eric Bischoff and The Great Khali were also inducted into immortality, but it was Kane who stole the show.

The closing moments of his speech were quite brilliant, as he discussed overcoming challenges and failures, offering words of advice to the WWE Universe. Check it out below:

Those really were some beautiful words, and it was great to see Kane light up the stage with fire one final time too.

His closing Hall of Fame statement, in full, makes for some wonderful reading:

"Nowadays, what brings me the greatest satisfaction is when someone thanks me for giving them years of entertainment," Kane said.

"Thank you for giving me that privilege and for making Kane one of the most memorable characters ever.

"In closing, I'd like you to think about this. Someone like me - a farm boy from Missouri without any exceptional natural gifts or talents, other than a good work ethic and determination and the stubbornness to never quit despite the challenges.

"If someone like me can stumble through life, failing time and time again, before finally finding something he's good at and becoming an internationally known entertainer - and finally ending up in the Hall of Fame.

"If someone like me can do that, just imagine what you can do. I'll leave you with that."

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, Kane and the Class of 2021 were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the Class of 2020, which included JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, nWo and The Bella Twins.

WrestleMania 37 will air live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and BT Sport.

