The WWE Hall of Fame was aired on April 6th with both the class of 2020 and 2021 being inducted. One man who was part of this year's inductees was former WWE and ECW Champion Rob Van Dam.

RVD, who has won 16 titles and a Money in The Bank contract during his multiple runs with the WWE, recently spoke to Bill Broderick from the Battle Creek Enquirer about what it means to be in the Hall of Fame and what Vince McMahon said to him during the ceremony.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame,” Van Dam said.

“To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”

Van Dam also mentioned that he was shocked to receive a call telling him he'd be getting inducted but was happy to be recognised for his career.

“I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot,” he said.

“I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.”

RVD's last appearance on a WWE screen before the ceremony was in 2019, when he featured on the RAW reunion show on July 22. His last full-time tenure in the company was between 2013 and 2014.

Van Dam is a Grand Slam champion in the company, having won the WWE Championship, the Tag Team Titles, the Intercontinental Championship, the European Title and the Hardcore Championship.

It can be noted that he has been announced for a future episode of the WWE Icons documentary series.

Some kind words from McMahon. RVD is defiantly "one of a kind."

