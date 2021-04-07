Liverpool have a big summer ahead of them.

The Reds were expected to challenge for the Premier League crown once again this season but they've performed well below expectations.

With Manchester City cruising to the title, Liverpool know they have to strengthen to close the gap.

One player that seems to be available is Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

After another incredible season with the Bundesliga club, his agent, Mino Raiola and his father have been meeting with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Liverpool will no doubt be interested but his thoughts on a move to the Merseyside giants are unclear.

While it is unknown what Haaland thinks about Liverpool, his cousin, Albert Tjaaland, appears to be very complimentary of Jurgen Klopp's side.

What has Tjaaland said about Liverpool?

Tjaaland partook in a question and answer on the Rising Ballers Instagram account on Monday.

He was asked whether if he wanted to play in the Premier League and what club he wanted to play for.

He answered: "Of course I want to play in the best team in the world, my favourite team is Liverpool so..."

How old is Tjaaland and who does he play for?

Tjaaland has recently turned 17 years old. He left Byrne FK for Molde last summer.

How good is Tjaaland?

Tjaaland, like his cousin, seems to be incredible talented.

He's a striker who is no stranger to scoring goals. Spanish publication Marca posted last month that he had scored 64 goals in 37 games at youth level.

He is yet to make a first team appearance for Molde but it seems only a matter of time if he keeps up his incredible form.

Should Liverpool sign Tjaaland?

It's hard to know just how good Tjaaland is given that very little footage of him on the football pitch exists.

But, judging by his goal scoring record, he appears to be an incredible talent.

Liverpool would be wise to keep track of his progress with a view to making a move for him in the future.

