Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls eyeing up summer move for Stephen Humphrys

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to build upon their stunning 5-0 victory over Cardiff City this weekend when they head to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face Queens Park Rangers.

Whilst the Owls are still seven points adrift of safety in the Championship, they may be able to use the momentum gained from their Monday's triumph over the Bluebirds to push on in the coming weeks.

Although manager Darren Moore's primary focus between now and the end of the season will be to pick up as many points as possible, he may already be looking at ways to improve his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The72, Wednesday are keeping tabs on Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys ahead of a potential swoop during the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Preston North End and Bristol City, has enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign at the Crown Oil Arena.

As well as providing four assists for his team-mates, Humphrys has netted 10 goals in all competitions for Rochdale.

Considering that his current deal runs until 2022, the forward could end up being the subject of a bidding war if the aforementioned clubs decide to try to secure his services later this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Wednesday who will need to add to their attacking options if Jordan Rhodes opts to leave upon the expiry of his existing contract in June.

As well as winning 2.7 aerial duels per match in the third-tier, Humphrys has averaged a WhoScored rating of 7.04 which is the second-highest figure recorded by a Rochdale player this season.

Certainly not afraid of trying his luck in-front of goal, the forward has taken a club-high total of 3.6 shots per game.

Having performed admirably in League One during the current campaign, Humphrys could be ready to make the step up in level and thus if Wednesday do indeed avoid relegation next month, they ought to consider making a move for the forward.

