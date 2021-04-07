Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole got the WWE Universe talking when they crossed paths backstage on NXT a couple of weeks ago.

As Cole made his way off the entrance ramp, he came face-to-face with The Heartbreak Kid and stared down the Hall of Famer before walking off.

It was barely even a tease, but that didn't stop fans from taking to social media to ask 'what if?'

'What if' Michaels does want to get in the ring one more time? 'What if' Cole can goad him into a dream match?

It's certainly something many want to see - including WWE NXT star Jordan Devlin.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Cruiserweight Champion admitted he doesn't know what's on the cards for HBK, but he would personally love to see Shawn get back in the ring.

"I don’t know man, I’d love to see it," Devlin said.

"What a match it would be. That [interaction with Cole] was straight after my match so I saw it the next day.

"It was like two guys looking into a time machine, wasn’t it? They’re so similar in build and how they look. I’d love to see that match.

"From a selfish point of view, I’d love Shawn to get back in the ring one more time just to watch him, but I don’t know if it’s on the cards for him."

Devlin also admitted that he would love to face HBK on The Grandest Stage of All one day, naming Michaels as his dream WrestleMania opponent.

"Mr. WrestleMania Shawn Michaels [would be the dream match]. He’s been a big influence on me growing up and more so since I met him a couple of years back.

"For me, he’s the greatest in-ring performer of all time. Mr. WrestleMania, you’d be guaranteed a good match and I think he’d be as excited to wrestle again at WrestleMania as I would be for the first time.

"So you know he’d give me a good shift. It would have to be Shawn."

Give us what we want, Shawn!

WrestleMania 37 airs live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on WWE Network and BT Sport.

