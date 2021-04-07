The 10 best PS5 games to download right now

Playstation has been making moves in the gaming world for sometime now. The first ever playstation console was released in Japan on December 3rd 1994 and it was made by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The company made their most recent major stride at the end of 2020 as the next generation console, Playstation 5, was released.

The reign of the PS4 was finally over after seven years and fans of the console flooded online stores to try and get the new console. It is hard to acquire and constantly sells out in minutes when restocked.

With the new console comes better graphics, cool features and of course gaming developers will be wanting to make the most out of this when they release their new games. Here are some of the best PS5 games to download right now:

10. Outriders

Gamers were excitedly waiting for Outriders to be released on PS5. The cooperative role-playing third-person video game developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary brings a whole new meaning to teamwork and requires a lot of skill in order to get the best out of the game. Only released in early April 2021, Outriders immediately became a bestseller.

9. Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox video game developed by Mojang and despite it being a very simple and old game with probably the worst graphics in this list, however it is a big hit.

Players can create their own worlds through building blocks and fight monsters along the way. For a game that has been out since 2011 to still remain so popular highlights why it is a must-have to download for all on the PS5.

8: Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Playstation fans of old will remember Little Big Planet, and with the release of the PS5, the popular game was remade into Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It is a fun platformer game that takes gamers through a delightful adventure that can be played both solo or co-op.

Sumo Digital's level variety keeps things fresh and it shows off the amazing new graphics the new console has to offer. The game is available for all ages to play and it took home two BAFTA awards.

7: Call of Duty Cold War

Every year a new Call of Duty is released and Cold War had a lot of pressure being the first one made following the release of the new console.

It is the direct sequel to fan favourite Black Ops and it will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War's volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.

Meanwhile the popular Zombies gamemode is back, whilst Multiplayer has produced historic maps like Nuketown. They have also taken over the famous Warzone game featured in Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Cold War is now into its second season of the Battle Royale gamemode. With so much great content, the latest game in the popular franchise had to feature in this ranking.



6. Watch Dogs Legion

This is a game that many should look to download for its amazing graphics and attention to detail. Players of the PS5 who know London well should be particularly impressed by the game which is set in the capital of England.

What is so intriguing about this latest instalment of the popular hacker series is the fact that you can recruit any non-playable character (NPC) you see in the game and play as them. This is something very unique and along with a great campaign, it is easy to see why it is a game everyone should look to play.

5: Spiderman: Miles Morales

When Marvel released the first Spiderman game on PS4, fans of the famous comic and movie franchise were able to get control of one of their favourite superheroes in New York and were able to swing around the city and fully get to understand what it feels like to fly around New York. It was such a hit that the second game Spiderman: Miles Morales became the cover game for the release of the PS5. With the way Spiderman 2 works, you can truly see the big differences between the PS4 and the PS5 and it’s a must-have.

4. Rocket League

When the exciting car football game first came to Playstation 4, it became a hit, and it continues to be a game many want to play since it became available on the Playstation 5. With customisable cars and now seasons involved in the game, Rocket League is very unique and is also a very popular game many like to watch as it is involved in very big Esports competitions. The hugely successful game does not look to be losing any momentum anytime soon.

3. Overwatch

Overwatch became an instant hit when it was released in May 2016, and it is still a popular game played by many across all the consoles.

The shooter game heavily relies on teamwork and splits 12 people into two teams of six. What was quite unique about the game when it first came out was the fact that each player had to be different characters.

You know a game is successful when it becomes popular in Esports, and Overwatch has done just that with many franchises scouting the best players of the game as there are huge amounts of money up for grabs.

2. GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world and despite GTA 5 being released back in September 2013, it still remains one of the most popular games out there. It is so popular that it has now been made available to play across three consoles.

GTA 5 had one of the biggest and best campaigns of its time, but it is multiplayer that is keeping this game thriving. The world of multiplayer is huge, with constant updates which involves new heists, cars, outfits and houses, meaning that the gamer can truly immerse themselves into the world of Grand Theft Auto V.

1. Fortnite

Fortnite burst onto the scene on the older generation of the playstation the PS4 and even though it was not the first battle royale game to come out, it was seen as a pivotal game which changed the world of online competitive modes.

What makes Fortnite so popular is the fact that the developers Epic Games keep the online Battle Royale fresh by bringing constant updates via chapters and seasons.

