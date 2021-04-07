UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori wants to beat up Jake Paul, and is even willing to do it for free.

Vettori, also known as "The Italian Dream," faces Kevin Holland in a battle of middleweight contenders this weekend in the main event of UFC on ABC 2.

The 27-year-old Italian fighter is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jack Hermansson in December and said in an interview with MMA Fighting that he would love the chance to get his hands on the former Disney star.

Triller has announced a boxing match between Paul and ex-UFC welterweight Ben Askren will headline an event in Atlanta on April 17.

Paul, aka "The Problem Child," stopped former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round of the co-main event at the exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

But Vettori isn't particularly impressed with what he has seen so far from the social media influencer, who has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

He also added that he would happily fight him for free at Kings MMA in Huntington Beach, California, if he ever shows up at the gym.

He said: "Just tell him, somebody go get him and I want to make it a surprise.

"I want to show you something. Just bring him to Huntington.

"Once he steps in that door, we just lock the door. Trust me, we wouldn’t be unfair.

"It’s not like we would jump him or something but it’s just like you want to experiencing fighting? Good.

"Get into the cage and I’ll be glad to welcome him. I can send some 145’er that would smash him. It’s all right.

"It’s the world we live in these days. You can’t do much about it. You just stay in your own lane and do your own s**t. That’s it really."

This isn't the first time Paul has felt the wrath of multiple athletes from across major sports, with Vettori the latest to throw his name into the hat.

However, it's unlikely this bout will ever come to fruition, as Vettori is on the verge of a world title shot against UFC champion Israel Adesanya if he can get past Holland on Saturday.

Paul, on the other hand, is an entertainer first, fighter second. He is chasing big-money bouts with fellow YouTuber KSI and former UFC 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor. Whether or not either of those fights will happen remains to be seen.

