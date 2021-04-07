Eddie Howe to Celtic: Update on potential backroom staff

While conducting a Q&A on his Twitter feed, The Sun's Alan Nixon has shared some insight into the potential make-up of Eddie Howe's backroom staff at Celtic should he join the club.

What was said?

Asked directly whether or not Howe was looking to bring the recently sacked former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall - who worked as his assistant before taking the reins - with him, Nixon revealed he didn't think that was the case.

In another tweet that shortly followed, the journalist did suggest the 43-year-old would want to bring some of his 'own people' to Parkhead were he to take the job.

"Think he will want some of his own people. Any new manager is at his strongest BEFORE he takes a job," he wrote.

"Golden rule."

Would this be a good idea?

With Howe potentially being Celtic's most high-profile appointment since Brendan Rodgers, it would make sense to back him and allow him to bring his own ideas up to Glasgow.

Indeed, The Athletic claimed back in February that some behind the scenes felt the standards had dropped since Rodgers left for Leicester City in 2019, so going all-in on a new era and affording Howe the chance to build his own backroom staff may help lift the collective mood.

Is this a deviation?

Somewhat, yes.

GIVEMESPORT have previously been told that Celtic's thinking is that they value individuals with a connection to the club, with caretaker boss John Kennedy also in the running for the vacant post.

The likes of David Moyes have also been sounded out while Roy Keane has reportedly held talks over the idea of a move, so it is quite a sudden change of direction to move for Howe.

However, this is a high-profile manager likely to bring a fresh wave of optimism should he join the club after such a miserable defence of their league title. If they can land this sort of coup, perhaps this kind of deviation is necessary.

