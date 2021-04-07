Nottingham Forest news: Midfielder linked with permanent summer exit

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build upon their recent victories over Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers this weekend when they head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

As a result of this upturn in form, the Reds have managed to move 13 points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Whilst Forest will still have to be wary of a Rotherham United side who have four games in hand over them, they ought to be brimming with confidence this weekend following their display against QPR.

Whereas manager Chris Hughton will be focusing primarily on guiding the Reds to safety in the coming weeks, he may soon have to make a decision on the future of one of their fringe players.

After joining Forest last year from Barcelona, Marcus McGuane was loaned out by the club to Oxford United by then-boss Sabri Lamouchi.

A bright start to the season for the midfielder saw him provide four assists in 15 league appearances before a thigh injury curtailed his progress in January.

Despite the fact that McGuane has been ruled out for the rest of the current campaign, Oxford are thought to be interested in the possibility of securing his services on a permanent basis.

According to BBC Radio Oxford's Wasn't At The Game show, the Yellows have reportedly entered talks with Forest over a potential move for the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If Forest are considering selling McGuane, it could turn out to be a mistake as the midfielder illustrated some real signs of promise in League One earlier this season before he sustained his injury.

As well as averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.74, the 22-year-old currently boasts the second-highest pass completion rate at Oxford (84.4%) whilst his willingness to test his luck in-front of goal has resulted in him recording 1.2 shots per game.

Whilst McGuane has yet to make his bow at Championship level, there is no reason why he cannot force his way into Forest's starting eleven when he returns to full fitness.

Therefore, instead of selling the former Barcelona man to Oxford this summer, Hughton ought to consider giving him the chance to prove himself at the City Ground as he could provide a creative spark which has been missing at times this season.

