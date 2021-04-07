WWE Wrestlemania 37: The top 5 women not on this year’s card

Wrestlemania 37 is set to feature four women’s matches across the two-night event, but a number of the WWE’s most renowned female stars are set to be missing from this year’s shows.

While fans will be treated to Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair, Asuka vs Rhea Ripley and two Tag Team contests, some familiar names are not scheduled to feature on the card at present.

Of course, there is every chance that some of these faces may still make surprise appearances in Florida. This is Wrestlemania after all. But, for now, anyway, the WWE are keeping their cards close to their chest.

With that in mind, here are five women who are assumed to be absent this year:

Bayley

Last year was a memorable one for Bayley, as she held both the Tag Team Championship and Smackdown Women’s title simultaneously.

However, “The Role Model” as she has become known, has wrestled just 13 times since her Her in a Cell match with Banks last October, and last competed in a six-woman tag match back in February.

Bayley is currently the only active wrestler from the SmackDown women’s division not to have a match at Mania, but don’t rule out an appearance from her just yet.

Even if she’s not competing at the event, perhaps we may see some more of her talk show, “Ding Dong, Hello.” Either way, fans are desperate to see the former hugger in some capacity this weekend.

Carmella

There’s been much speculation regarding Carmella’s involvement in this year’s Mania, but nothing has been confirmed.

It’s believed that Carmella and Billie Kay will be the fifth duo involved in the Tag Team Turmoil match, although that would further decrease the likelihood of seeing Bayley in action.

Carmella has enjoyed previous success at the “Show of Shows”, winning the Battle Royal back in 2019 at Wrestlemania 35.

Charlotte

Charlotte Flair is still one of the WWE’s biggest names. A four-time RAW Women’s Champion and five-time Smackdown title winner, Flair was initially thought to be the frontrunner to face Asuka at this year’s event.

After testing positive for COVID-19, however, the WWE were forced to rethink their plans.

“The Queen” has allegedly been cleared to return but has not been confirmed to appear at Mania as of yet.

Given her history with both Asuka and Rhea Ripley, there’s every chance we could still see Charlotte play a role in that match.

Becky Lynch

Having gone on hiatus due to pregnancy in May 2020, Becky Lynch hasn’t wrestled for almost a year. Her last match was actually at Wrestlemania 36, where she defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

Though she is still unlikely to be able to wrestle again for some time, Lynch could still make an appearance in Florida, either to cut a promo or even to set up a future feud later down the line.

Alexa Bliss

Bliss will be in the Fiend’s corner for his match against Randy Orton, but will not compete in a match herself.

It will mean far less of an involvement than in previous Wrestlemania’s where Bliss has been centre-stage.

Together with Nikki Cross, the pair beat the Kabuki Warriors to win the Tag Team Championship last year, while at Wrestlemania 35, she hosted the entire show.

Bliss could still prove to have a decisive part to play in the Fiend’s match with Orton, but she may be playing a secondary role compared to normal.

