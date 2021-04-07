Alan Nixon gives his thoughts on Paulo Fonseca to Crystal Palace

Journalist Alan Nixon has indicated that he doesn't believe the Crystal Palace rumours linking Paulo Fonseca with the manager's role next season.

This summer, we could potentially see a lot of change occurring at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are reportedly yet to sit down with Roy Hodgson regarding a new contract, and it seems that this could be the former England manager's final season at the Palace helm.

Rumours have circulated as to who could replace the 73-year-old but The Sun's Nixon believes AS Roma's Fonseca won't be that man.

What did Nixon say?

One Palace fan asked the journalist whether there is any truth in the Fonseca rumour, and Nixon responded by saying the following: "I wouldn’t be backing that one."

Where did the Fonseca story originate from?

The Daily Mail reported that the Portuguese manager has been added to Palace's managerial shortlist ahead of the summer.

According to the report, Hodgson's contract is set to expire in the summer and the south London club are currently assessing their future options.

Alongside Fonseca, the likes of Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, and Steve Cooper are all in the running for the Eagles job.

Furthermore, despite their previous experience with Frank de Boer, the club have apparently not ruled out the possibility of going for a foreign manager this time around.

Who should Palace hire?

Fonseca and his Roma side are currently chasing a top-four spot in Serie A and it does seem unlikely that the manager will potentially trade Champions League football for mid-table mediocrity.

Sean Dyche is reportedly ready for a new challenge and has previously been linked with the job at Selhurst Park.

However, both Hodgson and Dyche possess a similar style of play, so it would perhaps be counter-productive to hire the Burnley man if the club want to go in a new direction.

Cooper, who is currently the Swansea boss, has guided the Welsh side to fourth in the Championship and has proven to be an exciting up-and-coming manager. But Palace may be hesitant to hire the 41-year-old based upon his lack of Premier League experience.

Therefore, the South Londoners may be tempted to go with Lampard.

The former Blue proved his worth in the Championship with Derby and then later secured his dream job with Chelsea. At the dawn of December, the west London side were two points from the top of the table but eventually slipped to ninth.

Lampard was shown the door by Chelsea in January but he may be a good fit for the Eagles. The club are in desperate need of a young manager who can help nurture a more youthful team, and Lampard brought through the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James at Stamford Bridge.

He could be the right appointment to transform a club with the oldest squad age in the Premier League.

