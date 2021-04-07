Liverpool went into their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Real Madrid in good form.

After beating Arsenal 3-0 last weekend, Liverpool were the favourites to overcome their Spanish opponents in Madrid on Tuesday evening.

But they turned in a disappointing performance as they were beaten 3-1.

Vinicius Junior (2) and Marco Asensio were on the scoresheet for the home side, while Mohamed Salah netted what could prove to be a vital away goal.

Jurgen Klopp was fuming with the officials after the game.

He was captured venting his frustrations to referee Felix Brych as the two teams made their way down the tunnel.

The German manager was unhappy that Sadio Mane was not given a foul in the build-up to Asensio's goal.

His mood would not have improved after he was mocked by a journalist in his post-match interview.

Klopp kindly asked a journalist to take off his mask while he was asking a question.

"Could you take the mask off, sorry, that would be better..." Klopp asked with a smile on his face.

The journalist obliged, before cheekily adding: "Smiling, as you used to do".

Ouch. Klopp's facial expressions immediately changed after the comment. He didn't look amused.

Klopp's side will be hoping that his side can perform better in the second leg at Anfield next Wednesday.

The 53-year-old said that he is looking forward to the two teams playing at a 'proper stadium'.

"It must be a really tricky task for Real Madrid at Anfield," Klopp said, per the Daily Mail.

"This was strange tonight because it was really difficult with the stadium (at Madrid's training ground) but Anfield is at least a proper stadium and it will be good for us."

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News