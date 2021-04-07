As seen by his incredible body transformation, Tyson Fury means business ahead of his highly anticipated bout with Anthony Joshua.

While a date has yet to be announced, both boxers have been working hard in preparation for the fight, but it’s been Fury’s training footage and photos that have dominated headlines.

Super middleweight boxer Ty Mitchell uploaded an Instagram story which shows Fury aggressively sending body shots at his sparring partner, and according to the clip, things ended up getting pretty physical.

The body attack looks set to be Fury’s play, with various comments from the video’s repost on Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson claiming that Joshua will struggle if Fury uses his new-found speed to put pressure on AJ.

Cardiovascular training has thus been key for Fury, as he looks to leave AJ with very little weaknesses to exploit.

Fury’s natural physical presence coupled with the quickness he continues to develop in training could prove too much for AJ to handle, but we’ll just have to wait and see until the actual fight.

The Fury Comeback

It has been quite the journey for The Gypsy King since he was deep in a battle with depression. Fury’s rejuvenation has been an inspiring story for the entire world of boxing, and if his convincing win over Deontay Wilder just over a year ago wasn’t enough, the Brit is now aiming to reach new heights later this year when he takes on his compatriot.

A £500million two-fight deal has already been agreed by the two British heavyweights, with dates and locations all that’s left to be determined.

The title of undisputed heavyweight champion is on the line here, and both fighters will be dialled in ahead of what’s set to be one of the most exciting bouts in recent history.

News Now - Sport News