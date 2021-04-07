Manchester United have enjoyed a decent season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently positioned second in the Premier League table and look almost certain to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils are still in the Europa League, too, where they play Granada in the quarter-finals.

Regardless of whether United win the trophy or not, fans of the club will be looking forward to next campaign, where they will be looking to win their first Premier League title since 2013.

Man United fans have been given a glimpse at what their home, away and third kit will look like a they chase glory next campaign.

United's three kits for the 2021/22 season have been 'leaked' by @niclassicshirt and confirmed by the ever reliable Footy Headlines.

It's important to note that they are not 100% confirmed but Footy Headlines have a very good track record when it comes to revealing team's kits before they are official.

View United's three 'leaked' kits for next season below...

MANCHESTER UNITED'S POTENTIAL 2021/22 HOME KIT

"The Adidas Manchester United 2021-2022 jersey introduces a clean look in 'real red' and white - it's the same red that was used on the current 20-21 home shirt, too," Footy Headlines' website reads.

It's okay, but it's just a bit boring isn't it?

MANCHESTER UNITED'S POTENTIAL 2021/22 AWAY KIT

The description of United's away kit reads: "The Adidas Man United 21-22 away jersey is mainly 'Cloud White', the same color used for the Arsenal 20-21 away shirt. Inspired by the 91-93 shirt, it features a geometric blue graphic print on the front, back and sleeves."

This is more like it. I'm a real fan of United's away kit.

MANCHESTER UNITED'S POTENTIAL 2021/22 THIRD KIT

"The Adidas Man United 21-22 third football shirt will be mainly navy, combined with yellow Three Stripes and a 'Glory Blue' graphic design. The Three Stripes are on the shoulders," Footy Headlines write about United's third kit.

United's third kit won't win any competitions for nicest kit of the season, but it's still a decent attempt by Adidas.

