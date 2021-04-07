Tony Ferguson has unleashed an extraordinary barrage of words at Nate Diaz, branding the Stockton favourite his 'b****,' while also taking aim at Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Diaz faces UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Arena in Houston on May 15.

It will be the 35-year-old American fighter's first fight since his November 2019 loss to Jorge Masvidal at Madison Square Garden.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is set to face Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout on the main card but couldn't resist the opportunity to hit out at his former rival.

The former UFC interim champion also continued to attack McGregor and Nurmagomedov on social media.

'"Nathans My Bitch, Fatheads Managers A Snitch, And Mcnuggets Is Jockin’ Everyones Sauce,”' Ferguson said in a tweet posted online.

'We All really Know Why The Fight Sold Out In Minutes!!!! # UFC 262 Countdown Filming A Success High Standards Crew No Problemo -CSO- @MonsterEnergy Work Flow B.O.A.T.'

There have been rumours in recent years that the UFC were hoping to book Ferguson to face Diaz next after dropping his past two fights.

Ultimately, however, it seems the promotion have decided to move in a different direction.

Diaz will be looking to get back in the win column when he faces Edwards in the first five-round, non-title co-main event in the UFC's history.

As for 'El Cucuy,' the 37-year-old American hasn't fought since his defeat to Charles Oliveira in December of last year.

However, his timing looks better than ever before ahead of his pivotal clash with Dariush at UFC 262.

