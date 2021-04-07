A man who needs no introduction. Roman Reigns has been a pivotal part of the WWE since his main roster debut in 2012 as a member of The Shield.

Some would argue he has been the face of the company for several years and with that comes huge matches.

Reigns, who is in his fifth run as a World Champion, has competed at seven WrestleMania's since debuting - only missing last year's pay-per-view due to fears for his health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A wrestlers' performances and record at The Show of Shows will stick with them throughout their career.

Roman defends the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan and Edge on night two of this year's event.

But what is Reigns' best match at 'Mania? I take a look at his seven bouts and rank them from worst to best.

7 | The Shield vs. Kane and The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) | WrestleMania 30 |

Roman's second-ever match at WrestleMania 30 might have seen him and tag team partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose pick up the win against the team of Kane and The New Age Outlaws, but the match itself wasn't exactly worthy for The Show of Shows.

The Shield decimated their opponents in less than three minutes, with Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose delivering a double, triple-powerbomb Road Dogg and Billy Gunn for the win.

6 | Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship | WrestleMania 34 |

Roman tasted his second defeat at the PPV at WrestleMania 34, when he failed to beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.

To the surprise of many viewers, Lesnar dominated the majority of the match and eventually picked up the win.

The shock was due to what Reigns achieved the year prior - beating The Undertaker clean.

5 | The Shield vs. Big Show, Randy Orton and Sheamus | WrestleMania 29 |

Roman's 'Mania debut saw him secure his first win at the event, teaming with fellow Shield members to beat Big Show, Randy Orton and Sheamus.

This was the first of two back-to-back six-man tag team matches at WrestleMania for him - but nevertheless it was a win.

Thanks to Rollins' distracting Orton, who hit him with an RKO, Reigns was then able to spear Randy and allow Ambrose to secure the victory for his team.

4 | Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre | WrestleMania 35 |

In a feud that seemed to go on a bit too long, Roman picked up his fifth and latest win at The Show of Shows, beating Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

Reigns and McIntyre had a hard-hitting bout that lasted just over 10 minutes, with Roman hitting a spear for the 1-2-3.

This result was expected from fans given Roman's shock loss to Lesnar the year before.

3 | Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship | WrestleMania 31 |

The match initially began as a one-on-one bout between Lesnar and Reigns for the WWE Title, before Rollins cashed in his Money in The Bank contract and left the PPV as champion.

Though Roman didn't win the match, the reaction of the crowd is what makes this the third spot on the rankings.

The match before the cash-in was intense, with each Reigns and Lesnar hitting their signature and finishing moves several times. It looked as if Roman was going to capture the title, gearing up to hit a third spear, he was caught by Brock, who delivered another F-5.

The suspense with both men down had fans thinking who would capitalise from this? Out comes Seth, who delivers several stomps, picking up the victory.

2 | Roman Reigns vs. Triple H for the WWE Championship | WrestleMania 32 |

Reigns' second-best match at 'Mania is his win over Triple H for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 32.

The build for this match was brilliant, with Roman being forced to defend the championship in the 2016 Royal Rumble, starting in the number one spot.

Triple H would enter the match last and eliminated Reigns in the final three, before going on to capture the title.

This led to their 'Mania bout in which Roman reclaimed the belt after a great contest.

1 | Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker | WrestleMania 33 |

In what I would say is the biggest victory of his career so far and will more than likely ever be, Reigns beat the most associated Superstar in the history of the PPV, The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

This win has to come first on the list based on that alone. It could've been a terrible match, which it wasn't, and it would still come top due to the importance of it.

Roman handing 'Taker his last-ever loss at The Show of Shows is huge and shows that he is one of, if not the biggest name in the WWE for years to come.

As of writing, Reigns has an impressive 5-2 record at WrestleMania. With his dominance since returning to the ring at Payback last year, I wouldn't be surprised if The Tribal Chief gets his sixth win at this year's event.

