Tottenham eye £64.6m defender

Tottenham are eyeing a move for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos this summer, as reported by Spanish outlet Larazon.

What is the latest transfer news involving Carlos?

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has seemingly asked the club to attempt to sign Carlos at the end of the season.

Carlos' fellow centre-back, Jules Kounde, has also been linked with a move to England, and it seems likely that only one of the pair will be allowed to leave Sevilla in the next transfer window.

How much is Carlos worth and when does his contract expire?

The Brazilian has a €75m (£64.6m) release clause in his contract, although it is believed that Sevilla may agree to a lower price than this. It is also thought that Tottenham could improve their chances of landing Carlos by including Davinson Sanchez as part of the exchange.

Carlos has been at Sevilla since 2019, and still has three years left on his current deal.

What are Carlos' stats this season?

The 28-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla side this term, starting 25 league games for the club.

His presence at the back has helped the team concede just 21 goals in La Liga in 2020/21 - only Atletico Madrid have a better defensive record.

As per WhoScored, he has recorded a pass success rate of 89.8%. This is a higher percentage than any Tottenham player. He is also perfectly capable when the ball is in the air, winning 46 aerial duels in the league. Only Harry Kane (66) and Eric Dier (63) have won more for Spurs.

What has been said about Carlos?

Last year, Mario Husillos Jr. took a detailed look for La Liga Analysis at what makes Carlos such a difficult opponent for attackers to come up against.

He said: "The first thing one sees about Diego Carlos is his physicality. He’s very strong in duels and knows how to use his body to destabilise his opponents.

"But even if he’s big and heavy, Diego Carlos is still a great athlete. He’s very powerful, his pace in long distances is great, and he’s surprisingly agile and flexible. These characteristics are the base of his game as he knows how to take advantage of his physical superiority."

Is this a golden opportunity for Levy to give Mourinho the defence he needs?

Over the years, Mourinho has largely based his success on having a rock-solid defence.When he won his first two titles at Chelsea, the side conceded 15 and 22 goals respectively.

Spurs have already let in 32 goals this year in the Premier League, and they still have eight games to go. This indicates that the Portuguese coach does not have the defence at his disposal to challenge at the top of the table right now.

Further evidence of this came on Sunday, when the team allowed 22 shots on their goal from a struggling Newcastle side.

This summer provides chairman Daniel Levy with the chance to back his manager, giving him the defenders he requires to move the club towards the summit of the Premier League and turn Spurs into a more typical Mourinho side.

Since Mourinho's arrival, Tottenham have only signed one centre-back - Joe Rodon. The Welshman is still only 23 and has made just nine league appearances this season, suggesting that he is not fully trusted yet.

Mourinho needs a seasoned campaigner with a proven track record at the heart of his backline, and that is what Carlos brings to the table.

