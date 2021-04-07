Inter Milan have released a fourth kit to mark the creation of their new club badge.

Teaming up with Nike, Inter have created a strip featuring geometric shapes and a vibrant selection of different colours.

According to Inter Milan's website, the new kit is inspired by Giorgio Muggiani, one of the club's visionary founders and futurist artist, while it also aims to champion the inclusiveness of the city of Milan and inspire progressive change in football and more broadly across society.

The boldness of the kit certainly draws the eye and is bound to split opinions.

It's hardly likely to appeal to an older generation who will be reeling at the mere thought of four different kits at the same club.

But the desire to stand out from the crowd is bound to give the kit a certain allure for younger Inter fans and kit collecting enthusiasts.

That split in opinion was evident on Twitter following Wednesday's announcement, though there were undoubtedly more critics than admirers voicing their opinions.

The Special Jersey and the new logo will both be available on FIFA Ultimate Team from April 10, but Inter may yet be deprived from sporting their new kit in Serie A.

According to a report from Calcio e Finanza (via Football.Italia), the Nerazzurri may be prevented from wearing it on matchdays as Serie A rules state that kits should have a maximum of three distinct colours.

Inter's fourth kit, though, features blue, black, white and yellow colours.

However, the door is not totally closed for Inter and they could yet be allowed to don the new strip if they submit a formal request to the league.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni may get to wear the new kit after all, but it seems Inter may have missed an important detail before they commissioned the production of this kaleidoscopic fourth kit.

