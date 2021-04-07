WWE: Ranking Sasha Banks’ 5 WrestleMania matches from worst to best

Sasha Banks is one of the most iconic female superstars in the WWE. The current SmackDown Women’s Champion has won multiple women’s titles, been named Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated and was the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view event.

Despite these accolades, however, there is one honour that still alludes Banks –– a win at WrestleMania. Having competed in five matches, “The Boss” has lost every contest so far and will hope to finally end that streak this weekend.

Banks will face Bianca Belair on Saturday night, as she bids to retain her SmackDown Women’s title.

While Banks has yet to find success so far at Mania, she has nonetheless been a part of some exciting contests. We’ve ranked all her matches so far, from worst to best:

Women’s Battle Royal (WrestleMania 34)

This match was relegated to the Kickoff Show, hence its position on this list.

Though there was star quality in Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley, the match didn’t quite have the buildup or the drama to resonate with audiences as much as others on this list.

It was Naomi who eventually won the Battle Royal, which did come as a shock to many at the time, but in truth, Banks herself didn’t do all that much and was eventually eliminated by Bayley.

Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match (WrestleMania 36)

Banks’ most recent match at Mania was a Fatal Five-Way for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The contest itself was exciting, and much of the buildup centred around Banks’ relationship with Bayley being tested.

Bayley hit Banks with a knee strike which eliminated her friend before Banks entered the ring again to help Bayley retain.

While there was some drama, this match felt like more of a set up for the future feud between the two later that year.

Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match (WrestleMania 33)

Banks faced Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax at WrestleMania 33 for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Flair and Banks had been the main attractions in RAW after the draft was brought back in 2016, but the arrival of Bayley and Jax made this an intriguing contest.

Though it featured in the Preliminary Show, the match itself was hugely entertaining and included several impressive spots, most notably when Flair, Banks and Bayley all pinned Jax to eliminate her.

Banks collided with an exposed turnbuckle and was then eliminated by Flair, despite applying the “Bank Statement” on her rival moments before.

Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match (WrestleMania 35)

This match ranks so highly purely because of its shock value. Banks and Bayley had formed “The Hug ‘N’ Boss Connection” and were expected to retain the Tag Team Championship, only to be beaten by the Ilconics.

In the end, Beth Phoenix executed a “Grand Slam” on Bayley off the top rope, before Billie Kay pinned Bayley to win the title.

It was a memorable contest and one that did well to keep the crowd energised before Kofi Kingston faced off against Daniel Bryan moments later.

Triple Threat Match (WrestleMania 32)

Undoubtedly one of the greatest women’s matches in recent memory, this Triple Threat had it all.

Banks was the crowd favourite, Lynch was an upcoming challenger and Flair was the villain who needed help from her father.

The match stole the show and changed the face of the women’s division as we know it now.

Charlotte eventually won the contest with a Figure-Eight Leg Lock on Lynch, as Ric Flair prevented Banks from intervening.

