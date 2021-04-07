WrestleMania 37 is just days away with WWE's biggest pay-per-view airing over two nights for the second year running. In what will be the first event with fans in attendance in over a year, the company have a huge main event for night two of the show.

The match will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Title against Daniel Bryan and Edge, with the latter earning the opportunity by winning the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Hardcore legend Mick Foley recently spoke to WWE's The Bump about the triple-threat bout, and revealed who he wanted to leave The Show of Show with the belt.

“I hope Edge wins,” he said.

“He’s worked really hard for it. He came up big in his return against Randy Orton. But he got injured. And this is his first match of consequence since then, so that has to be a question mark. But Edge’s training and thought process, the dedication he’s put into this return is incredible. So I hope he is the guy."

Foley, who went toe-to-toe with Edge at WrestleMania 22, reminisced on Daniel Bryan's huge title win at the PPV seven year ago and hopes The Rated-R Superstar will get the same feeling if he wins on Sunday. He said:

"Daniel Bryan had that amazing moment years ago at New Orleans. I was there, calling the pre and post Mania reaction, and that was incredible. And I’d love to see Edge get that moment.

The Hardcore legend also spoke about his debut as Mankind in 1996.

“I remember WWE heard that I had worn the Mankind gimmick for my final ECW match,” Foley said.

“And I was like ‘I just wore the boots!’ Just so I could get used to them you know? So it shows that nobody knew what the gimmick was till my debut. I was really nervous. I was confident I could pull off this new character, but I also didn’t want to be Cactus Jack with the mask on. So I changed a lot about the character."

Foley mentioned that he actually hated wearing the Mankind mask but was overall thankful for it in the end. He said:

“On one hand I was confident but on the other hand I despised the mask. I was really uncomfortable wearing that mask, to the point I was on the phone my wife saying ‘I hate it!’ I was just hoping I could do this for three months and become Cactus Jack again.

"Then it turned out that getting into the character really allowed me to accept the mask was part of it. And clearly being Mankind was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”

With 25,000 fans expected on each night of WrestleMania 37, if Edge is victorious - it would be some reaction.

