Ok hands up. Who has clocked over a hundred hours exploring Los Santos on Grand Theft Auto V?

If the answer is yes and you're thinking about adding a few more to the virtual tally, Microsoft's news from earlier this week will likely be music to gaming ears.

With spring well and truly sprung (sort of) thoughts are turning to getting out and about again as lockdown eases, and Rockstar are hoping to take advantage.

As GTA V returns to Xbox's popular Game Pass from Thursday, it has also been revealed that the game will now be playable on mobile devices also.

Excited? We thought so.

Initially released in 2013, the single-player story was again the latest edition of the franchise's main appeal and follows three protagonists; retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton and drug dealer and arms smuggler Trevor Philips.

Roaming the open-world design in the game lets players freely explore San Andreas' open countryside, most importantly the jewel that is the fictional city of Los Santos - loosely based on Los Angeles.

As the second best-selling video game of all time with over 140 million copies shipped, the release was one of the most financially successful entertainment products of all time, raking in an estimated $6 billion in worldwide revenue.

Returning to the actual gaming element, however, it is the roaming aspect that could become a unique selling point for visitors both old and new to GTA V.

Though portable gaming may not be for everyone - nor their rather strained eyesight - the thought of being able to drop in to pick up a mission just by merely lifting up your phone or tablet - without firing up a console - is a mouth-watering proposition.

Sounds too good to be true? Yes and No.

Though Android users will be able to play GTA V content through the platform's Cloudx app, iPhone users may have to wait some time to join the party, with no alternative version available on iOS.

Plus, to actually stream and play games on hand-held Android devices will require the higher tier subscription package, but that may be a mere inconvenience for existing members.

The Android-only availability will be a massive caveat to some, but should the Xbox Game Pass see a huge wave in extra subscriptions come later this week, Apple may soon have to act.

