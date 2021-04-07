Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract at Manchester City that will keep him at the club until 2025.

"I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home," he said, per Sky Sports. "I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

"This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come."

According to the Mirror, De Bruyne's new deal is worth a cool £350,000-per-week.

But how does that compare to the other top earners in the Premier League?

We've listed the top 25 highest-paid players in England's top tier using figures provided by Spotrac.

25. Kepa Arrizabalaga | £150,000-per-week

24. Bruno Fernandes | £154,286-per-week

23. Juan Mata | £160,000-per-week

22. Harry Maguire | £162,775-per-week

21. Virgil van Dijk | £165,000-per-week

The fact that Kepa is earning £150,000-per-week is just laughable.

Fernandes has been arguably the best player in the Premier League this season but he earns less than rarely seen United teammate, Mata.

Virgil van Dijk has been injured for the majority of this season but he's the best defender in the world when available. He probably deserves more money than what he is earning.

20. Timo Werner | £170,000-per-week

19. Roberto Firmino | £180,000-per-week

18. Alexandre Lacazette | £182,051-per-week

17. Ben Chilwell | £190,000-per-week

16. Willian | £192,308-per-week

This batch of five is just a mess. All of them are overpaid.

Arsenal deciding to give Willian north of £190,000-per-week may be one of the worst decisions of the season.

=11. Tanguy Ndombele | £200,000-per-week

=11. Harry Kane | £200,000-per-week

=11. Thiago | £200,000-per-week

=11. Mohamed Salah | £200,000-per-week

=11. Marcus Rashford | £200,000-per-week

It's surprising that Kane earns 'just' £200,000-per-week. He deserves to earn more given his heroics for a poor Tottenham side in the last few seasons.

Thiago has struggled in his first season in the Premier League this season and has not shown why he's being paid £200,000-per-week.

10. Edinson Cavani | £210,000-per-week

9. Sergio Aguero | £230,135-per-week

=6. Anthony Martial | £250,000-per-week

=6. Thomas Partey | £250,000-per-week

=6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | £250,000-per-week

Cavani earns more than Kane?! How has that happened?

Martial has not shown why he's being paid £250,000-per-week, having scored just seven times for United this campaign.

Partey has suffered from numerous injuries in his first Arsenal campaign, while Aubameyang's performances have declined since signing his £250,000-per-week contract last September.

5. Paul Pogba | £290,000-per-week

4. Raheem Sterling | £300,000-per-week

3. Kevin De Bruyne | £350,000-per-week

2. David De Gea | £375,000-per-week

1. Gareth Bale | £600,000-per-week



De Bruyne's £350,000-per-week makes him City's highest-paid player, £50,000-per-week clear of Sterling.



It isn't enough to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League, though.

De Gea is on slightly more, while Bale earns an eyewatering £600,000-per-week.

However, with De Gea set to leave United and Bale expected to return to Real Madrid this summer, De Bruyne could well take top spot come the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

