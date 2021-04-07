Borderlands 3: Director's Cut DLC Release Date and Launch Time Revealed

Gamers love the release of extra content within games, this is called downloadable content, or DLC's. One game that is keeping fans wanting more is Borderlands 3 and it is releasing a new DLC very soon.

Ever since the first Borderlands was released in 2009, it became an instant hit. The open-world game gave fans an intriguing apocalyptic map to play with and the second version was then given the award 'Game of the Year'.

Borderlands 3 is an action role-playing first-person shooter video game developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. It is a sequel to 2012's Borderlands 2, and the fourth entry in the main Borderlands series.

Borderlands 3, which is available on all platforms, has continued to be just as good as the former two games, and with the release of a DLC, they are making sure that people continue to play the game.

The release date is near as fans of the franchise excitedly wait for more gameplay to be available.

When is the Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut DLC being released

We don’t have a time to expect to be released but previous launches have happened around the evening time in the UK, possibly around 8pm. The developers, Gearbox Software, have confirmed that the Director’s Cut Borderlands 3 DLC has a release date set for Thursday, April 8.

Where can we get the Borderlands 3 DLC from?

For PC players, Steam is the best place to get the DLC from. Whereas the Playstation and Xbox fans can access it on the local stores.

