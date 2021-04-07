Warzone update confirmed: Patch Notes revealed, AUG nerfed and more for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Just over a week after Call of Duty announced update 1.34, it appears that further changes have been made following feedback from players.

The gaming community swarmed to Verdansk once more after the new content dropped, which included new ways of arriving into the derelict city with new weapons and operators included in the battle pass.

Raven Software are not resting on their laurels as they continue to tidy up Warzone for Playstation and Xbox devices, as well as for PC, following the recent launch of Season Two and the subsequent patch that followed.

Despite this, players were still not happy as weapons such as the AUG and the FFAR were said to be vastly overpowered - with many players making the most of their capabilities which led to frustration from the Call of Duty community.

Patch release date and time

Minor fixes have been implemented to Activision’s valuable creation which is available to download now. Raven made the announcement on Twitter and listed the details for the patch to be released immediately.

Below you can find the minor changes that have been made to update 1.34.

General

The Camo Challenges for the “R1 Shadowhunter” now appear correctly for the Geometric, Flora, and Science Camo Categories.

Weapons

Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie

Recoil strength has been increased.

Burst weapons ride a fine line between inefficient and oppressive. The intent of this change is to maintain the weapon’s identity of being a powerhouse while making it a bit more difficult to wield. Right now we feel it is too easy to stay on target given how lethal it is. We will continue to monitor the performance of the Tactical Rifle Charlie and make additional changes if necessary.

FFAR 1 - ADS speed has been decreased.

The FFAR is a jack of all trades. It has the damage profile and range of an AR as well as the fire rate of an SMG. The FFAR’s wholesale efficacy has it edging out SMGs at ranges we’re not satisfied with. Ideally, the FFAR fulfils the role of a mid-range dominator while falling prey to weapons that excel in short-range engagements. We are bringing the FFAR a bit more in line with what you might expect from an AR—damage and range at the cost of handling.

Attachments

Rear Grip attachments that showed ADS speed pros should now properly increase ADS speed.

Fixed a bug with the Groza where the 16.5” CMV Mil-Spec barrel would bypass damage falloff.

Fixed a bug with the Ember Sighting Point where the XM4 and AK-47 had their ADS speed increased rather than decreased.

Fixed a bug with the Salvo Fast Mag where the FFAR 1 and M16 were not having their ADS speed decreased.

The Pelington 703 Wrapped Suppressor effects should now be properly represented in the stat bar.

