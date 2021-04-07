Every footballer dreams of tearing up the sport at a young age.

Making fully grown men look foolish in your teenage years? It really is the holy grail for players, but it's something that is incredibly hard to achieve.

Even those aged 18, 19 and 20 often struggle to compete at senior level, as they simply don't have the experience or the physical prowess required to thrive.

However, one youngster over in Liberia has completely ripped up the rulebook in that regard.

Step forward, Eric Marshall.

The 11-year-old, who plays for Liberian side FC Gar'ou in the country's fourth-tier, has gone viral on social media thanks to a video showing him playing against adults.

Incredibly, the young central midfielder doesn't look out of place in the footage below. He regularly demands possession, plays some nice passes and holds onto the ball very well.

Video

It really is a bizarre video to watch, but fair play to Marshall in his baggy, adult-sized shirt for holding his own against opposing players who absolutely tower over him.

However, while he is clearly a talented boy, there's no way he should be playing against adults at his age and many have understandably expressed their concerns over his safety.

FC Gar'ou actually posted a message on Twitter after one account stated that Marshall should only be playing 7vs7 games, not 11vs11.

"You are right," the Liberian side responded from their official account. "He should be playing 7v7.

"There is conventional and unconventional. Sometimes, the latter is spontaneous. But it has enabled us to see what he could do in such unfavourable situation. He is nearly superhuman amongst peers, though."

Let's hope young Marshall is snapped up by one of the world's top academies as soon as possible.

He's clearly got the talent, now all the midfielder needs is to be nurtured in the right way, instead of being thrown into an environment whereby he could get seriously injured.

